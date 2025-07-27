'Saiyaara' becomes 1st Indian song to top Spotify's Global Viral 50 Entertainment Jul 27, 2025

Big win for Indian music! "Saiyaara," from a film by Mohit Suri, just became the first Indian track ever to hit #1 on Spotify's Global Viral 50—beating out artists like Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish.

Sung by Faheem Abdullah and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song's global success is a proud moment for both creators and fans.

Bagchi shared his gratitude online, especially since he's often known for remakes—this time, it's all original.