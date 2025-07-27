Next Article
'Saiyaara' becomes 1st Indian song to top Spotify's Global Viral 50
Big win for Indian music! "Saiyaara," from a film by Mohit Suri, just became the first Indian track ever to hit #1 on Spotify's Global Viral 50—beating out artists like Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish.
Sung by Faheem Abdullah and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song's global success is a proud moment for both creators and fans.
Bagchi shared his gratitude online, especially since he's often known for remakes—this time, it's all original.
The movie 'Saiyaara'
The movie "Saiyaara," starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, didn't just deliver a viral hit—it also pulled in ₹21 crore on its opening day (the biggest debut for newcomers) and crossed ₹200 crore in just eight days.
Safe to say, Indian music and cinema are having a major global moment right now!