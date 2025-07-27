Next Article
'Udaipur Files' producer Amit Jani gets Y+ security over threats
Amit Jani, producer of the upcoming film Udaipur Files, now has Y-category security after facing threats over the movie's sensitive subject.
The film is based on the 2022 murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, a case that stirred up strong reactions nationwide.
Film's release pushed to August 8
Jani will be guarded by 11 CRPF personnel in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh following a Supreme Court allowance for seeking protection.
The film's release has also been pushed from July 11 to August 8, 2025 due to legal and censorship issues—authorities demanded six cuts before clearing it for further review.
Starring Vijay Raaz, this movie is already drawing plenty of attention even before its debut.