Netflix irrelated AI for visual effects in 'El Eternauta'
Netflix just shared that it used generative AI to handle the visual effects in its new series, El Eternauta.
Thanks to this tech, a dramatic building collapse scene in Buenos Aires was finished about 10 times faster than usual.
The show, which dropped in late April and takes place in an apocalyptic world, is getting lots of attention for its impressive visuals.
AI a game-changer for planning and creating complex shots
Co-CEO Ted Sarandos called AI a real game-changer for planning and creating complex shots—El Eternauta alone packed in 2,000 VFX shots!
While Netflix is testing out tools like Runway's AI (though not on this series), not everyone's sold: actors recently went on strike over worries about job security as AI grows.
Still, Netflix and others like Amazon are betting big on tech to push creative boundaries even further.