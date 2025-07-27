Netflix irrelated AI for visual effects in 'El Eternauta' Entertainment Jul 27, 2025

Netflix just shared that it used generative AI to handle the visual effects in its new series, El Eternauta.

Thanks to this tech, a dramatic building collapse scene in Buenos Aires was finished about 10 times faster than usual.

The show, which dropped in late April and takes place in an apocalyptic world, is getting lots of attention for its impressive visuals.