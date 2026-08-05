'KBC 18': Aamir-Sunny to join Big B for premiere episode

The 18th season of KBC will premiere on August 10.

A source told the outlet, "Aamir Khan has largely stayed away from the promotions of Batwara 1947, letting Sunny Deol and others take center stage."

"But it seems Aamir saved his appearance for the best."

"Seeing him and Sunny together with Amitabh Bachchan will be a win-win for both the film and the TV show."