'KBC 18': Aamir-Sunny to join Big B for premiere episode
What's the story
The upcoming season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is set to kick off with a star-studded premiere. According to Bollywood Hungama, Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan are expected to join Amitabh Bachchan on the show. The news comes as part of the promotional strategy for their upcoming film Batwara 1947, which releases on August 14.
Details
'Aamir saved his appearance for the best'
The 18th season of KBC will premiere on August 10.
A source told the outlet, "Aamir Khan has largely stayed away from the promotions of Batwara 1947, letting Sunny Deol and others take center stage."
"But it seems Aamir saved his appearance for the best."
"Seeing him and Sunny together with Amitabh Bachchan will be a win-win for both the film and the TV show."
Ongoing promotions
Promotions of 'Batwara 1947' in full swing
The cast and crew of Batwara 1947 have been actively promoting their film.
The source added, "Batwara 1947 will get a promotional boost, while the appearance of the two stars will ensure the new season of KBC begins with a bang."
After launching the trailer in Mumbai, they traveled to Jaipur and Patna for further promotions.
On Tuesday, Deol, Preity Zinta, and Rajkumar Santoshi held a media interaction in Mumbai before heading to Ahmedabad.
Screening
Screening of 'Batwara 1947' held on Tuesday
Bollywood Hungama also reported that a screening of Batwara 1947 was held on Tuesday.
While several trial screenings had taken place earlier, this was reportedly a screening of the film's final cut.
The publication shared an exclusive picture of Khan and Santoshi posing with producers Tutu Sharma and writer-director Rumy Jafry after watching the film.