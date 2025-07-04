'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan' financed by producer's personal assets
Mansi Bagla, producer of Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan, made some bold moves to get the film made—she sold her second house and jewelry to fund it.
With the movie releasing July 11, Bagla says she has no regrets and sees this as a key step toward her dreams in the industry.
'Filmmaking is like giving birth...'
Bagla calls filmmaking her true calling—she even compared it to giving birth and shared how much she loves casting and writing.
She's so focused on her career that she plans to wait until after delivering five hit films before thinking about motherhood.
Fun fact: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan is based on Ruskin Bond's The Eyes Have It, stars Shanaya as a theater artist and Vikrant Massey as a blind musician, and will clash at the box office with Rajkummar Rao's Maalik on July 11.