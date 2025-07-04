'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan' financed by producer's personal assets

TL;DR

'Filmmaking is like giving birth...'

Bagla calls filmmaking her true calling—she even compared it to giving birth and shared how much she loves casting and writing.

She's so focused on her career that she plans to wait until after delivering five hit films before thinking about motherhood.

Fun fact: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan is based on Ruskin Bond's The Eyes Have It, stars Shanaya as a theater artist and Vikrant Massey as a blind musician, and will clash at the box office with Rajkummar Rao's Maalik on July 11.