Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Vineeth Sreenivasan directs thriller with Noble Babu Thomas
Director Vineeth Sreenivasan is making a comeback to thrillers with a new, still-untitled film starring Noble Babu Thomas.
This marks their third team-up with Vishak Subramaniam and Merryland Cinemas, and it's hitting theaters on September 25, 2025.
TL;DR
Major Malayalam release for 2025
It's been 12 years since Sreenivasan last did a thriller (remember Thira?). This time, Noble Babu Thomas not only stars but also wrote the story and screenplay.
The movie will be shot across cool locations like Georgia, the Russia-Azerbaijan border, and India.
With a strong cast and crew—including Audrey Miriam, Reshma Sebastian, Manoj K Jayan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, plus music by Shaan Rahman—this one's shaping up to be a major Malayalam release for 2025.