Vineeth Sreenivasan directs thriller with Noble Babu Thomas

It's been 12 years since Sreenivasan last did a thriller (remember Thira?). This time, Noble Babu Thomas not only stars but also wrote the story and screenplay.

The movie will be shot across cool locations like Georgia, the Russia-Azerbaijan border, and India.

With a strong cast and crew—including Audrey Miriam, Reshma Sebastian, Manoj K Jayan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, plus music by Shaan Rahman—this one's shaping up to be a major Malayalam release for 2025.