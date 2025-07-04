Impact of legal troubles on Sean Combs's empire
Sean "Diddy" Combs, the well-known rapper and producer, has been found guilty of transporting people for prostitution after a high-profile federal trial.
Each charge could mean up to 10 years behind bars.
The case brought out serious claims from multiple women, including accusations of coercion and drug-fueled encounters.
Diddy is currently in custody in Brooklyn, with sentencing set for October 2025.
While he was convicted on the prostitution charges, Diddy was cleared of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Prosecutors are recommending a four to five-year sentence.
Since the verdict, he's stepped down as chairman of Revolt TV and sold his stake; several brands have also cut ties with his businesses.
On top of that, dozens of civil lawsuits over alleged abuse are still pending—leaving his career and reputation at a crossroads.