Impact of legal troubles on Sean Combs's empire

TL;DR

Several brands have cut ties with his businesses

While he was convicted on the prostitution charges, Diddy was cleared of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Prosecutors are recommending a four to five-year sentence.

Since the verdict, he's stepped down as chairman of Revolt TV and sold his stake; several brands have also cut ties with his businesses.

On top of that, dozens of civil lawsuits over alleged abuse are still pending—leaving his career and reputation at a crossroads.