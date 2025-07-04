Page Loader
Entertainment Jul 04, 2025

Impact of legal troubles on Sean Combs's empire

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the well-known rapper and producer, has been found guilty of transporting people for prostitution after a high-profile federal trial.
Each charge could mean up to 10 years behind bars.
The case brought out serious claims from multiple women, including accusations of coercion and drug-fueled encounters.
Diddy is currently in custody in Brooklyn, with sentencing set for October 2025.

TL;DR

Several brands have cut ties with his businesses

While he was convicted on the prostitution charges, Diddy was cleared of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Prosecutors are recommending a four to five-year sentence.
Since the verdict, he's stepped down as chairman of Revolt TV and sold his stake; several brands have also cut ties with his businesses.
On top of that, dozens of civil lawsuits over alleged abuse are still pending—leaving his career and reputation at a crossroads.