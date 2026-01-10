Aarushi Nishank's samurai training for 'Battle of Shatrughat' is everywhere right now
Aarushi Nishank is all over social media after sharing photos from her samurai training in Japan, where she's gearing up for her role in the upcoming film Battle of Shatrughat.
Dressed in a black hakama and gi, she's seen practicing katana moves and talking about "new year goals" focused on daily discipline and skill-building.
Why is everyone talking about it?
Her hands-on prep matches the vibe of Battle of Shatrughat—a historical war drama packed with epic battles and sacrifice, directed by Shahid Kazmi.
The cast includes Gurmeet Choudhary, Sidharth Nigam, Mahesh Manjrekar, Raza Murad, and Zarina Wahab.
Fans are loving her dedication, dropping comments like "You're like a warrior princess" and "Samurai mode on."
It's a cool reminder of how much effort goes into bringing period dramas to life.