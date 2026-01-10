Aarushi Nishank's samurai training for 'Battle of Shatrughat' is everywhere right now Entertainment Jan 10, 2026

Aarushi Nishank is all over social media after sharing photos from her samurai training in Japan, where she's gearing up for her role in the upcoming film Battle of Shatrughat.

Dressed in a black hakama and gi, she's seen practicing katana moves and talking about "new year goals" focused on daily discipline and skill-building.