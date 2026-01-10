Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's love story: From hush-hush romance to wedding

Bollywood actor Nupur Sanon , sister of actor Kriti Sanon , is all set to marry singer Stebin Ben on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The couple made their relationship official on January 3, 2026, ending years of speculation with an adorable proposal post on Instagram. Here's a look at their relationship timeline.

Relationship journey Sanon-Ben's relationship: A look back at the timeline Sanon and Ben reportedly started dating in 2023, with their public appearances sparking rumors. Despite the speculation, they never confirmed or denied their relationship status. In October last year, Ben addressed these rumors during an interview with Hindustan Times. He referred to Sanon as his "dear friend" and said, "I haven't announced anything yet, so of course I am still single and enjoying my life."

Proposal Ben's proposal: A memorable moment On January 3, Ben surprised Sanon by proposing to her during their vacation. The singer proposed to her on a yacht, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. Sanon even flaunted her diamond ring while posing for the photograph. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I've ever had to say."