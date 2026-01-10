Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's love story: From hush-hush romance to wedding
What's the story
Bollywood actor Nupur Sanon, sister of actor Kriti Sanon, is all set to marry singer Stebin Ben on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The couple made their relationship official on January 3, 2026, ending years of speculation with an adorable proposal post on Instagram. Here's a look at their relationship timeline.
Relationship journey
Sanon-Ben's relationship: A look back at the timeline
Sanon and Ben reportedly started dating in 2023, with their public appearances sparking rumors. Despite the speculation, they never confirmed or denied their relationship status. In October last year, Ben addressed these rumors during an interview with Hindustan Times. He referred to Sanon as his "dear friend" and said, "I haven't announced anything yet, so of course I am still single and enjoying my life."
Proposal
Ben's proposal: A memorable moment
On January 3, Ben surprised Sanon by proposing to her during their vacation. The singer proposed to her on a yacht, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. Sanon even flaunted her diamond ring while posing for the photograph. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I've ever had to say."
Wedding details
Sanon-Ben's wedding preparations and celebrations
A few days ago, Sanon, Kriti, her rumored boyfriend Karan Bahia, and Ben were seen at the airport while jetting off to Udaipur. The singer will get married to Sanon in Udaipur in the presence of their families and friends. According to online reports, their wedding will be an intimate affair. Their pre-wedding celebrations commenced on Friday, January 9, with a sangeet ceremony.