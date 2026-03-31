Aaryan and Sreeleela's 'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai' eyes October release

Basu expedites Mumbai shoot for Aaryan

Anurag Basu is pushing production ahead so filming wraps before peak summer 2026, giving Kartik room for his next sports drama.

The team is currently shooting in Mumbai and plans to finish by the end of 2025, leaving time for extra musical numbers and final touches.

Fun fact: the film was initially rumored to be part of the Aashiqui franchise but later became its own project due to changes behind the scenes.