Aaryan and Sreeleela's 'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai' eyes October release
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are teaming up for Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, which is now aiming for an October release.
The timing is a smart move to dodge a box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana during Diwali.
Directed by Anurag Basu, this musical drama hopes to shine on its own without big competition.
Basu expedites Mumbai shoot for Aaryan
Anurag Basu is pushing production ahead so filming wraps before peak summer 2026, giving Kartik room for his next sports drama.
The team is currently shooting in Mumbai and plans to finish by the end of 2025, leaving time for extra musical numbers and final touches.
Fun fact: the film was initially rumored to be part of the Aashiqui franchise but later became its own project due to changes behind the scenes.