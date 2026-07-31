Aaryan donates ₹1cr to Assam CM Relief Fund amid floods
Entertainment
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has stepped up to help Assam, donating ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as the state battles severe floods.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called it a commendable gesture and thanked Aaryan on social media, saying his support will make a real difference for those in need.
Assam floods: 68 dead, Khan aids
The floods have hit hard: 68 lives lost and more than 445,000 people affected across six districts as of July 28, 2026.
Relief is urgent, with many families displaced and homes damaged.
Salman Khan is also pitching in; his Being Human charity is distributing food packs now and plans to provide clean water, sanitary products, and medicines soon.