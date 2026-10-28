Aaryan filming 'Captain India' then joins Agnihotri for 'Operation Sindoor'
Kartik Aaryan is currently filming Captain India, a movie set during the Yemen conflict.
Once that's done, he's teaming up with director Vivek Agnihotri for Operation Sindoor (based on Lt. Gen. KJS "Tiny" Dhillon's book), which revisits an operation that Agnihotri believes reshaped security across the subcontinent.
Aaryan's 1st Agnihotri film probes Pahalgam
Operation Sindoor explores the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and brings together Agnihotri's research with insights from the Indian Armed Forces.
This marks Aaryan's first time working with Agnihotri, known for The Kashmir Files.
On top of that, Aaryan has a packed lineup: Naagzilla (out February 12, 2027), an untitled musical romantic drama opposite Sreeleela (April 30, 2027), plus roles in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, Kaaliya, and a sports biopic on Tajamul Islam.