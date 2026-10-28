Aaryan filming 'Captain India' then joins Agnihotri for 'Operation Sindoor'

Operation Sindoor explores the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and brings together Agnihotri's research with insights from the Indian Armed Forces.

This marks Aaryan's first time working with Agnihotri, known for The Kashmir Files.

On top of that, Aaryan has a packed lineup: Naagzilla (out February 12, 2027), an untitled musical romantic drama opposite Sreeleela (April 30, 2027), plus roles in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, Kaaliya, and a sports biopic on Tajamul Islam.