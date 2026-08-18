Aaryan hospitalized after injuring knee during Khan's action shoot

Kartik is now at Fortis Raheja Hospital and will have knee surgery soon. He'll need a few days off before jumping back into work on Anurag Basu's next project.

This isn't his first time injuring his knee. He had a similar accident during Shehzada.

Still, Kartik's schedule is packed: he just won a National Film Award for Chandu Champion, has also stepped into production with Dopamine Studios, and has films like Naagzilla and Captain India lined up.