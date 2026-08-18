Aaryan hospitalized after injuring knee during Khan's action shoot
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan has hurt his knee while filming a major action scene for Kabir Khan's upcoming movie.
The injury happened in the final stretch of shooting, even though Kartik had trained hard with action coaches.
He was taken straight to the hospital after getting injured on set.
Aaryan at Fortis Raheja, surgery imminent
Kartik is now at Fortis Raheja Hospital and will have knee surgery soon. He'll need a few days off before jumping back into work on Anurag Basu's next project.
This isn't his first time injuring his knee. He had a similar accident during Shehzada.
Still, Kartik's schedule is packed: he just won a National Film Award for Chandu Champion, has also stepped into production with Dopamine Studios, and has films like Naagzilla and Captain India lined up.