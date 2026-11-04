Aaryan, Khan reunite for 'Ladaku' biopic June 18 2027

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan are teaming up again for Ladaku, a biopic hitting theaters on June 18, 2027.

The film tells the inspiring true story of the young Kashmiri athlete who rose to international prominence as a kickboxing champion.

This time, Aaryan steps into the role of a kickboxing coach who helps shape the journey of a young girl from Kashmir, and also makes his debut as a producer.