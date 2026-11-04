Aaryan, Khan reunite for 'Ladaku' biopic June 18 2027
Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan are teaming up again for Ladaku, a biopic hitting theaters on June 18, 2027.
The film tells the inspiring true story of the young Kashmiri athlete who rose to international prominence as a kickboxing champion.
This time, Aaryan steps into the role of a kickboxing coach who helps shape the journey of a young girl from Kashmir, and also makes his debut as a producer.
'Ladaku' follows athlete Islam's rise
Ladaku follows Islam's journey from Kashmir all the way to international fame, with shooting taking place in both Mumbai and Kashmir for that authentic vibe.
To do justice to his character, Aaryan has also undergone kickboxing training for the role.
Produced by Birla Studios and Kabir Khan Entertainment (plus Aaryan's own Dopamine Studios), the movie promises an uplifting look at grit and perseverance: definitely one to watch if you're into stories about chasing your dreams.