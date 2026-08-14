Aaryan lone Bollywood invitee at Rashtrapati Bhavan at home reception
Kartik Aaryan is heading to Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 15 for the president's At Home Reception, part of the big Independence Day celebrations.
He's the only Bollywood actor who will attend this year, thanks to his recent National Film Award win for Chandu Champion.
The event brings together top names from politics, sports, and arts, so it's a pretty exclusive crowd.
'Chandu Champion' earns Aaryan Best Actor
Aaryan made history on July 18 by winning his first National Film Award, sharing Best Actor honors with Mammootty.
His role as Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion tells the inspiring story of a man who served in the Indian Army and overcame injury to win India's first Paralympic gold in 1972.
After the win, Aaryan said it was a dream come true on social media, and you could really feel how much it meant to him.