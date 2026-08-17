Aaryan makes producer debut on Khan 'Tajamul Islam' biopic

Kartik Aaryan is making his producer debut with a biopic on Tajamul Islam, the young Kashmiri kickboxing champion.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will feature Aaryan as a kickboxing coach who helps shape the journey of a young girl from Kashmir and is being made under his new banner, Dopamine Studios.

This project follows their 2024 biographical sports drama Chandu Champion, which recently earned Aaryan the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards.