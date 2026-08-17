Aaryan makes producer debut on Khan 'Tajamul Islam' biopic
Kartik Aaryan is making his producer debut with a biopic on Tajamul Islam, the young Kashmiri kickboxing champion.
Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will feature Aaryan as a kickboxing coach who helps shape the journey of a young girl from Kashmir and is being made under his new banner, Dopamine Studios.
This project follows their 2024 biographical sports drama Chandu Champion, which recently earned Aaryan the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards.
Aaryan training, filming in Mumbai Kashmir
Aaryan has been training in kickboxing for the role, with filming happening in Mumbai and Kashmir right now.
The full cast and release date are still under wraps.
Besides this, he has a packed lineup, including Anurag Basu's next romance with Sreeleela, Captain India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, and Naagzilla, which has wrapped shooting and is releasing February 12, 2027.