Aaryan shares Best Actor National Award for 'Chandu Champion'

Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, stands out as a big shift from Kartik's usual films, telling Petkar's inspiring journey from soldier to para-athlete after being injured in the 1965 war.

Kartik shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role title with Mammootty for Bramayugam.

Meanwhile, Article 370 took home Best Feature Film, and Yami Gautam won Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in it.

Rajkumar Periasamy was named Best Director for Amaran, and Anant Nag received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award honoring his lifetime in Indian cinema.