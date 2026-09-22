Aaryan shares Best Actor National Award for 'Chandu Champion'
Kartik Aaryan just picked up the shared Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his role in Chandu Champion.
The ceremony, held in Kevadia, Gujarat, and attended by President Droupadi Murmu, recognized his powerful performance as Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist.
Khan directs 'Chandu Champion' about Petkar
Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, stands out as a big shift from Kartik's usual films, telling Petkar's inspiring journey from soldier to para-athlete after being injured in the 1965 war.
Kartik shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role title with Mammootty for Bramayugam.
Meanwhile, Article 370 took home Best Feature Film, and Yami Gautam won Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in it.
Rajkumar Periasamy was named Best Director for Amaran, and Anant Nag received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award honoring his lifetime in Indian cinema.