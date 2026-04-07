Aaryan sues e-commerce and social platforms over AI face misuse
Entertainment
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has taken e-commerce and social media platforms to court, saying they used his name and face without permission, even with AI and deepfakes in the mix.
He wants a permanent stop to this kind of digital misuse, arguing it's about protecting both his privacy and publicity rights.
Aaryan hearing set for April 9
Aaryan's case highlights how artists are fighting back as tech makes it easier to copy their images online.
The hearing is set for April 9.
Meanwhile, you'll also catch him soon in films like Naagzilla and an Anurag Basu project, so he's busy on all fronts!