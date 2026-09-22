Aaryan wins Best Actor, 72nd National Film Awards 'Chandu Champion'
Kartik Aaryan just took home the National Award for Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards, thanks to his role in Chandu Champion.
The movie, directed by Kabir Khan, tells the real-life story of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist.
Kartik shared a heartfelt note online, saying he's grateful for this recognition and reflecting on his journey from Gwalior to the national spotlight.
Aaryan dedicates win to Indian Paralympians
Kartik dedicated his win to all Indian Paralympians and dreamers out there. He gave a special shoutout to director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for trusting him with Petkar's story.
To play the part authentically, Kartik spent 14 months training in swimming and boxing.
He also thanked his family, friends, team, and everyone who supported him, hoping this is just one of many milestones ahead.