Aaryan wins Best Actor, 72nd National Film Awards 'Chandu Champion'

Kartik Aaryan just took home the National Award for Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards, thanks to his role in Chandu Champion.

The movie, directed by Kabir Khan, tells the real-life story of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist.

Kartik shared a heartfelt note online, saying he's grateful for this recognition and reflecting on his journey from Gwalior to the national spotlight.