Aaryan wins Best Actor for 'Chandu Champion' in Gujarat
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan just picked up the Best Actor trophy at the 72nd National Film Awards for Chandu Champion, a movie that shines a light on Paralympians.
To mark the big moment, he headed to Gujarat, where the awards were held for the first time, and soaked in all the excitement with some local vibes.
Aaryan visits Statue of Unity
Aaryan visited the Statue of Unity, taking a moment to reflect on his film's impact and thank both the jury and fans. He didn't miss out on trying classic Gujarati treats like thepla either.
Meanwhile, composer GV Prakash Kumar, thrilled about his third National Award win, shared that he's looking forward to seeing the Statue of Unity himself soon.