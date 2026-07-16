Shaad Randhawa to join Aditya Roy Kapur in his next?

Zaveri said, "I am extremely grateful to Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam, Anshul Garg, Raghav Sharma, Aman Gill and Gaurav Verma. They really believed in the film."

"I am also eternally grateful to Harshvardhan Rane. He's my hero for life and I can't wait to start another film with him as soon as possible."