Shaad Randhawa to join Aditya Roy Kapur in his next?
What's the story
Filmmaker Milap Zaveri, who recently delivered a sleeper hit with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, is all set to direct another intense romantic musical. The film will star Aditya Roy Kapur and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Zaveri revealed that Shaad Randhawa, who has been a constant in his films, will be a part of this upcoming project.
Casting news
'Adi and Shaad are like Jai-Veeru'
Zaveri said, "100%. Meri majaal hai aur aukaat hai ki uske bagair main film banaaun (laughs)? Adi and Shaad are like Jai-Veeru ki jodi."
"Log aaj bhi Aashiqui 2 ki kasme khaate hain dono ki."
"In fact, in Malang (2020), Mohit Suri had to bring Shaad in for one scene just as a special appearance with Adi."
Director's perspective
Director talks about 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' success
Zaveri said, "I am extremely grateful to Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam, Anshul Garg, Raghav Sharma, Aman Gill and Gaurav Verma. They really believed in the film."
"I am also eternally grateful to Harshvardhan Rane. He's my hero for life and I can't wait to start another film with him as soon as possible."