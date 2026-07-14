Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming film to be 'violent love story'
What's the story
Filmmaker Milap Zaveri has revealed details about his upcoming project with Aditya Roy Kapur. Speaking to Variety India, he described the film as an "intense and violent love story," falling in the same genre as Aashiqui, Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, and Marjaavaan. "The film is a musical...Aditya is in his massiest avatar in this film," said Zaveri.
Collaboration
'Audiences love it when he does intense and angry roles'
Zaveri, who is currently busy with Tera Yaar Hoon Main, said, "Some of his best films and performances are in Aashiqui 2, Malang, and The Night Manager."
"We have interacted many times. Audiences love it when he does intense and angry roles."
"When I was working on my new story, I met Aditya and narrated it to him. He immediately loved it."
"We spent some time back and forth on the film and the script. He came on board eventually."
Musical aspect
Zaveri says, 'The story is intense'
Zaveri said about the yet-untitled film, "Also, the films I make have a lot of heroism, along with heartbreak."
He added, "Bhushan Kumar is also onboard, so the music is going to be beautiful."
"So, I would say, the zone and spirit would be more like the films I have mentioned previously. The story is intense, and you will see some powerful cinema."
Meanwhile, he recently announced the film on Instagram.