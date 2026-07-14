Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming film to be 'violent love story'

Zaveri, who is currently busy with Tera Yaar Hoon Main, said, "Some of his best films and performances are in Aashiqui 2, Malang, and The Night Manager."

"We have interacted many times. Audiences love it when he does intense and angry roles."

"When I was working on my new story, I met Aditya and narrated it to him. He immediately loved it."

"We spent some time back and forth on the film and the script. He came on board eventually."