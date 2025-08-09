Next Article
'Aashiqui 2's music directors were hesitant': Mohit Suri
Mohit Suri, who directed "Aashiqui 2," shared that top music directors were hesitant to join "Aashiqui 2" because of the pressure to match its iconic soundtrack.
Instead of stressing about the legacy, Suri focused on creating music that felt fresh and relevant for today's listeners.
Suri credits YRF for supporting his creative journey
Suri carried this mindset into Saiyaara, teaming up with multiple composers thanks to Yash Raj Films's support.
He credits his producers for trusting him to try new things, expressing that their trust has been essential in allowing him to explore new avenues and create music that resonates with audiences.