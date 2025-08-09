Next Article
Vikram Prabhu debuts with 'Sirai' 1st look, reveals Lokesh Kanagaraj
Lokesh Kanagaraj just dropped the first look of "Sirai," a new film starring Vikram Prabhu and introducing LK Akshay Kumar.
Directed by Suresh Rajakumari and inspired by true events, the story explores the dynamic between a police officer and a suspect, with writing from Tamizh of "Taanakaran" fame.
Meet the team behind 'Sirai'
"Sirai" brings together fresh faces like Anantha and Anishma alongside its leads, all backed by a top-notch technical team—music by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography from Madesh Manickam, editing by Philomin Raj, and stunts choreographed by Prabhu.
Filming took place across Chennai, Sivagangai, and Vellore before heading into post-production.