Vikram Prabhu debuts with 'Sirai' 1st look, reveals Lokesh Kanagaraj Entertainment Aug 09, 2025

Lokesh Kanagaraj just dropped the first look of "Sirai," a new film starring Vikram Prabhu and introducing LK Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Suresh Rajakumari and inspired by true events, the story explores the dynamic between a police officer and a suspect, with writing from Tamizh of "Taanakaran" fame.