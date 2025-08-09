Next Article
SS Rajamouli's 'Gen 63': Cast, plot, release date
SS Rajamouli just dropped the title of his next big film: Gen 63.
Starring Mahesh Babu as a modern-day descendant on a mission for ancient artifacts, the movie also features Priyanka Chopra as an explorer and Prithviraj Sukumaran as a tech-savvy villain.
When and how to watch the film
Gen 63 is blending Indian mythology (think Ramayana vibes) with sci-fi action, promising something fresh for fans.
Filming kicks off August 15 in Tanzania, aiming for a global release in summer 2027.
Expect epic visuals, multiple avatars of Mahesh Babu, and a story that's both rooted in tradition and packed with futuristic twists.