'Aashram' season 4 wraps filming, Deol returns, Oberoi praises Jha
Aashram fans, good news: Season four has officially wrapped filming!
Bobby Deol returns as the controversial Baba Nirala, and Akshay Oberoi shared how thrilled he was to work with director Prakash Jha.
While there's no exact release date yet, the new season is expected to arrive on Amazon MX Player.
'Aashram' Pammi Pehelwan fights Baba Nirala
Season four picks up right where things left off, diving back into Pammi Pehelwan's fight against Baba Nirala.
Alongside Aditi Pohankar as Pammi, you'll see familiar faces like Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, and Esha Gupta.
The show continues its gritty look at power and deception inside Baba Nirala's world.