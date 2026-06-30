Aashutosh Srivastava serves 10cr defamation notice to Sahil Goyal
Advocate Aashutosh Srivastava has sent a ₹10 crore defamation notice to Sahil Goyal, brother of murder accused Siya Goyal.
Srivastava says Goyal's public claims hurt his professional reputation and wants a full retraction, public apology, and a promise not to repeat them.
This legal tussle is tied to the ongoing buzz around the Ketan Agarwal murder case.
Siya Goyal names Vipul Dushing counsel
Things got messy when Srivastava filed papers saying he was Siya's lawyer, but she denied it and pointed to Advocate Vipul Dushing as her actual counsel.
Sahil Goyal then accused Srivastava of acting without permission and even threatening their family.
Meanwhile, Siya and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary are still in custody as police dig into digital clues and witness statements.
Investigators believe the pair plotted Agarwal's murder at Lohagad Fort over family pressure about marriage.