ABC renews 'Scrubs' season 2 and 'Shifting Gears' season 3
Entertainment
ABC just renewed the Scrubs revival for season two and Shifting Gears for season three, thanks to strong viewership across broadcast and streaming for Scrubs and across broadcast and digital for Shifting Gears.
The new Scrubs brings back Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke at Sacred Heart Hospital, now joined by fresh faces.
ABC strengthens comedy slate
Both shows performed well in ABC's lineup this year. Tim Allen's Shifting Gears, about a widower reconnecting with his family, also kept audiences tuning in.
These renewals are part of ABC's push to make its comedy slate even stronger for longtime fans and newcomers.
More information on episode counts and premiere dates is coming soon.