Abdu reveals his team 'scammed' him over 'Bigg Boss' payment

Financial woes

Rozik's thoughts on his financial struggles

Rozik further elaborated on his financial struggles, saying, "In this world, people don't care about you. I worked with them for three or four years." "They helped me grow, but the money from the shows I did, they took it." He added that while many assume he is wealthy due to his fame, the reality is different. "When people see me, they think I am a millionaire, but they don't know what I am carrying on my shoulders."