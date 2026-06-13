Abdu reveals his team 'scammed' him over 'Bigg Boss' payment
What's the story
Tajikistani singer and social media influencer Abdu Rozik, who was a popular contestant on Bigg Boss 16, has made shocking allegations against his former management team. Speaking on the House of Zen podcast, he claimed that he never received any payment for his participation in the reality show. "Imagine, I didn't get paid a single dollar for Bigg Boss. They scammed me badly. They took everything," he alleged.
Financial woes
Rozik's thoughts on his financial struggles
Rozik further elaborated on his financial struggles, saying, "In this world, people don't care about you. I worked with them for three or four years." "They helped me grow, but the money from the shows I did, they took it." He added that while many assume he is wealthy due to his fame, the reality is different. "When people see me, they think I am a millionaire, but they don't know what I am carrying on my shoulders."
Underestimation and bullying
'Whenever I go out for work, people...'
Rozik also spoke about how his physical appearance often leads people to underestimate him. "Whenever I go out for work, people rarely speak to me directly. They assume I may not understand things and prefer talking to my team," he shared. He also revealed that he was bullied. He said, "At school, they wouldn't even give me books." "They would joke that the books were bigger than me and that I wouldn't be able to carry them."
Health challenges
Rozik supports 7 people in his family
Rozik also opened up about his growth hormone condition, which he developed at around three or four years old. He revealed, "I am supporting seven people in my family." "I come from a poor family living in the mountains. Everyone in my family is of average height except me."
Career highlights
His career and relationship with Salman Khan
Despite his struggles, Rozik has had a successful career in the entertainment industry. He has made special appearances on popular TV shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and The Kapil Sharma Show after Bigg Boss 16. He was recently seen on Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 with Elvish Yadav. Rozik also spoke fondly of his relationship with Salman Khan. He said, "Khan is like family to me. He is like a brother and a teacher."