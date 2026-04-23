'Dev.D' re-release: Abhay Deol shares hilarious anecdote with Anurag

As the cult classic Dev.D gears up for a theatrical re-release this Friday, actor Abhay Deol has shared a behind-the-scenes anecdote from the film's making, shedding light on his creative collaboration with director Anurag Kashyap . In an Instagram post , Deol recalled how a spontaneous conversation between him and Kashyap influenced one of the film's most memorable scenes involving Kalki Koechlin's character Chanda.

Scene inspiration How a joke gave birth to a memorable scene Deol shared that Kashyap had suggested a scene where his character, Dev, waits outside Chanda's room and hears her having sex. Deol responded, saying, "Me: (a little grossed out but also enjoying Anurag's sense of humor), but Anurag, Kalki can speak Tamil, Hindi, and English." "What if it turns out to be that she's...having phone sex with someone who has a fetish for sex talk in various languages and accents?" "Dev and the audience...discover that once he enters her room?"

Filmmaking process Deol also reminded fans about 'Dev.D's re-release Deol added that this exchange was indicative of the "creative flow" they had while making the film. He wrote, "Anurag pauses, the glint in his eyes gets brighter and his smile gets wider. Nothing makes a scene better than a creative flow between an actor and a director." He also reminded fans about the film's re-release: "DEV D IS RE RELEASING ON THE 24th OF APRIL (TOMORROW BABY!) AT A PVR CINEMA NEAR YOU!!!!"

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Professional history Deol-Kashyap's history and the significance of the post The post has also drawn attention due to the history between Deol and Kashyap, who had a strained relationship for several years after the film's original release in 2009. Their differences became public in 2020 when Kashyap called Deol "painfully difficult" to work with. Despite this, Kashyap publicly apologized in 2023. With both now celebrating Dev.D's legacy ahead of its re-release, their recent posts have been seen as a sign of renewed goodwill around the film.

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