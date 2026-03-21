'Feels like destiny': Abhay Verma on Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Dilkashi'
What's the story
Actor Abhay Verma has begun shooting for his upcoming film, Dilkashi, with filmmaker Hansal Mehta and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. The Munjya actor expressed his excitement about working with these industry stalwarts, whom he considers his "gurus." He stated that this opportunity feels like a testament to destiny and divine grace. The movie will be directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery (Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam).
Actor's statement
Verma on working with his 'gurus'
Verma said in a statement, "It feels like my work has reached the very people I've always looked up to. AR Rahman sir, Hansal Mehta sir, and Lijo Jose Pellissery sir have been a constant source of inspiration for me." "To have my name mentioned alongside theirs is something I still find hard to believe. They've been my gurus in every sense." "Moments like these make you believe in something bigger, in grace, destiny, and in god a little more."
Film details
More about 'Dilkashi'
Dilkashi, written by Karan Vyas, will also feature Zahan Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film is produced by True Story Films and Amen Movie Monastery. Amazon MGM Studios recently announced the film on social media, saying it will be released soon in cinemas.
Future endeavors
Verma's other projects
Apart from Dilkashi, Verma has several exciting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Rani Mukerji. Verma will also lead the upcoming romantic entertainer Laikey Laikaa opposite Rasha Thadani.