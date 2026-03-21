'Feels like destiny': Abhay Verma on Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Dilkashi'

Actor's statement

Verma on working with his 'gurus'

Verma said in a statement, "It feels like my work has reached the very people I've always looked up to. AR Rahman sir, Hansal Mehta sir, and Lijo Jose Pellissery sir have been a constant source of inspiration for me." "To have my name mentioned alongside theirs is something I still find hard to believe. They've been my gurus in every sense." "Moments like these make you believe in something bigger, in grace, destiny, and in god a little more."