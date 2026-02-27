Abhay Verma, Shanaya Kapoor's comedy 'Jacob Cardoso' gets title
Entertainment
Abhay Verma and Shanaya Kapoor's next comedy is officially called Jacob Cardoso. Producer Vikesh Bhutani confirmed the film's title, the film is set in Goa, 1987—right when the state was finding its identity.
Directed by Shujaat Saudagar.
Team aims for late-2026 release
Filming wrapped in just two months, and they're aiming for a late-2026 release (with more details expected by March).
This is Verma's big move after Munjya (2024), while Kapoor recently starred in Tu Yaa Main.
Plus, with Saudagar (Rock On 2, Bambai Meri Jaan) directing and Bhutani producing, there's real momentum behind this project.