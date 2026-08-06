Abhijeet Dipke hints Sonam Wangchuk may join CJP, shaping direction
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Abhijeet Dipke has hinted that Sonam Wangchuk might get involved with Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP).
Wangchuk's experience and vision could help shape CJP's direction as it works on student rights and accountability from government authorities.
Dipke says CJP needs strategic leadership
Dipke pointed out that CJP needs strategic leadership to push for students' rights and keep authorities accountable.
He feels Wangchuk's experience could really guide the group forward.
Dipke also highlighted how teaming up with people like Wangchuk shows CJP is serious about working together for real change.