Abhijeet Dipke posts 'Chak de! India' after leaders' release

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), marked the release of party leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das with a creative twist; he posted an emotional scene from Chak De! India.

The two leaders had just spent seven days in custody after the October 13 Jantar Mantar incident, and Dipke's choice of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic moment with the Indian flag made for a memorable, heartfelt tribute.