Abhijeet Dipke posts 'Chak de! India' after leaders' release
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), marked the release of party leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das with a creative twist; he posted an emotional scene from Chak De! India.
The two leaders had just spent seven days in custody after the October 13 Jantar Mantar incident, and Dipke's choice of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic moment with the Indian flag made for a memorable, heartfelt tribute.
CJP uses Bollywood references and memes
CJP has built its identity around internet satire and clever use of pop-culture references.
By weaving Bollywood moments into their messaging, they keep the movement's messaging alive and rely on pop-culture references, memes, and dramatic visuals.
Dipke's Chak De! post is just another example of how CJP connects with people using humor and drama from Bollywood references.