Abhimanyu to appear in final Mysuru Dasara parade after exemption
Entertainment
Abhimanyu, the iconic 60-year-old elephant who's been a Mysuru Dasara favorite for over 20 years, is set for his final parade this year.
Famous for carrying the massive golden howdah and his calm presence, he was supposed to retire, but got a special exemption thanks to public support.
Abhimanyu named Nishane Ane for Dasara
This Dasara, Abhimanyu will be honored as the Nishane Ane (flag elephant), marking his last official appearance.
Beyond the festival, he's may have been part of more than 200 human-wildlife conflict operations, and was chosen as Arjuna's successor after Arjuna retired in 2020.
After this send-off, he'll join legends like Arjuna and Balarama as Mysore's beloved "Pride."