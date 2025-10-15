Abhinav Kashyap calls Salman Khan's career 'beyond saving'

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has once again taken a dig at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan . In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, he called Khan's career "beyond saving" and questioned his credibility to play a soldier in the upcoming movie Battle of Galwan. "A criminal like him will play a soldier?" asked Kashyap.

Accusations Khan allegedly tried to buy Kashyap with money Kashyap further said, "One hypothetical situation could be that Salman orders a hit on me." "He is not saying anything while I am criticizing him, but his sycophants seem to have a problem with it." "This man has destroyed his life to an extent that it is beyond saving now." The filmmaker also accused Khan of trying to buy him with money, saying, "That's his problem, that his money is of no use here. I am not for sale."

Statement 'He stabbed me in the back...' Kashyap also explained why he is speaking against Khan after all these years. "He stabbed me in the back. Ye jo in logon ne zeher dala hai na mere andar, ye zeher ki ulti kar raha hu main (The posion they put in me, I'm just puking it all out)." "I don't think Salman is feeling bad about what I said because whatever I said was all true."

Actor's reaction This is what Khan said on Kashyap's allegations In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, Khan responded to Kashyap's allegations without naming him. He said, "There is one more Dabangg insaan who has taken a dig at Aamir Khan also, along with me." "You should be intelligent enough to understand that after such actions, where you badmouth everybody all these names you are taking will not work with you in life." "Those associated with them also won't work with you."