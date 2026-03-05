Abhishek-Aishwarya to Amitabh-Jaya: Bachchans attend Arjun Tendulkar's wedding
Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's Mumbai wedding, showing up in coordinated outfits—Aishwarya in blue, Abhishek in black and white.
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan were also there, adding to the star-studded guest list.
Know more about the couple
The celebrations started with mehendi and sangeet on March 3 at a private venue. There was also a pre-wedding puja at Ambani's Jamnagar estate before the main ceremony on March 5 in South Mumbai.
Fun fact: Arjun (who plays for Goa and IPL teams) met Saaniya through his sister Sara; they got engaged last August.
Saaniya runs a pet spa—so it's safe to say this couple brings both cricket cred and entrepreneurial spirit to the table.