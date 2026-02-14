Abhishek Bachchan sells Mahalaxmi duplex for ₹14.5cr

The sale went through on February 12, 2026, with a stamp duty of nearly ₹90 lakh. At ₹64,473 per square foot, this is definitely premium Mumbai real estate—adding yet another impressive deal to Abhishek 's property portfolio.

Abhishek's previous property investments

Abhishek has been busy in the property market:

Earlier, he reportedly picked up six flats at Oberoi Sky City in Borivali — [source/citation] — and teamed up with his dad Amitabh to buy more at Oberoi Eternia in Mulund West—Abhishek alone got six units worth nearly ₹15 crore.