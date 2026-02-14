Abhishek Bachchan sells Mahalaxmi duplex for ₹14.5cr
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan just sold his plush duplex in Mahalaxmi's Godrej Planet Tower for ₹14.5 crore.
The apartment covers the 40th and 41st floors, offers 2,249 sq ft of space, and includes three parking spots.
The new owners are Rishi Mandawat from Bain Capital Private Equity and Smita Mehta.
The sale went through on February 12, 2026, with a stamp duty of nearly ₹90 lakh.
At ₹64,473 per square foot, this is definitely premium Mumbai real estate—adding yet another impressive deal to Abhishek's property portfolio.
Abhishek's previous property investments
Abhishek has been busy in the property market:
Earlier, he reportedly picked up six flats at Oberoi Sky City in Borivali and teamed up with his dad Amitabh to buy more at Oberoi Eternia in Mulund West—Abhishek alone got six units worth nearly ₹15 crore.