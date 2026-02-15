Abhishek Bachchan says AI 'should scare every actor'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently expressed his apprehensions about Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026. He said, "AI scares me. It should scare every actor." "In the creative field, AI is going to revolutionize a lot of stuff. If not used responsibly, it can be detrimental for actors."

AI impact Bachchan acknowledged the potential benefits of AI Bachchan acknowledged the potential benefits of AI in the film industry, particularly in areas like animation and special effects. He said, "Behind the scenes, it can be beneficial for animation, special effects and more. It is going to reduce a lot of working hours that we spend, and your budget may come down."

Actor's perspective 'AI has no soul' Bachchan shared his views on the impact of AI on the creative field. He said, "From a creative perspective, I have seen multiple products that are AI-generated. They are wonderful, but there's no soul. There's an imperfection to humanity." The actor also speculated that AI could disrupt various sectors like medicine and law.

Continuous learning I am not very comfortable with it, says Bachchan Bachchan admitted to not having a complete grasp of the AI landscape. He said, "I don't have a complete grasp of the AI landscape, so I am not very comfortable with it. I learn and read a lot about it." His comments come after his fans recently honored him with AI avatars in an animated video of DrINsaNE's Just a Boy.

