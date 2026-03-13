After 'King,' Abhishek Bachchan to lead horror film?

Even as they work on their upcoming action entertainer King, director-producer Siddharth Anand and actor Abhishek Bachchan are reportedly collaborating on a new project. The two are joining hands for a horror film, reported Variety India. While the title and other details of the project remain under wraps, it is said to be a folklore-based horror thriller with an emotional father-daughter story at its core.

Role details Bachchan to play an intense character Bachchan, who has never acted in a horror film before, will reportedly play a "bold, character-driven role" that requires him to deliver an "intense and emotionally charged performance." The project is expected to be produced on a large scale with heavy use of VFX. The film is likely to go on floors in September 2026.

Production details Anand aims to revive theatrical horror experience The horror film will be produced under Anand's Marflix banner, with one of his close associates directing it. Anand is said to be planning a more mainstream commercial approach for this project, aiming to bring back the theatrical experience for horror films. This new collaboration is expected to further strengthen the rapport between Bachchan and Anand.

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