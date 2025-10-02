'BiggBoss 19': Did Abhishek insult Shehnaaz while fighting brother Shehbaz? 

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a major showdown between contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha. The fight erupted after Badesha teased Bajaj by saying "Humara Bajaj" and linking him to Ashnoor Kaur. This did not go down well with Bajaj, who then dragged former contestant and Badesha's sister Shehnaaz Gill into the argument by claiming she must have asked Badesha to be "fake" on the show.

Details 'If you ever take my sister's name again...' Bajaj said, "Upar se neeche tak fakeness ki dukaan hai tu...Tune khud bola hai, behan ne mujhe bola hai fake rahiyo wahan par (You're fake, top to bottom...Your sister has asked you to be fake inside the house, you said so yourself)." This comment enraged Badesha, who threatened Bajaj: "If you ever take my sister's name again, I'll rip off your jaw!" He added that Gill only advised him to be real on the show.

Resolution Bajaj later apologized to Badesha After the heated argument, Bajaj apologized to Badesha and clarified that he never meant to hurt anyone. He said, "I never said anything bad about Gill. I only mentioned something you said when you entered the show." Despite this, Badesha continued to yell at Bajaj and even threatened him with physical harm. The altercation was eventually diffused by fellow contestants Baseer Ali, Pranit More, and Mridul Tiwari.