Abhishek Bajaj reportedly evicted from 'Bigg Boss 19' over fight
Abhishek Bajaj is reported to have been evicted from Bigg Boss 19 after a heated argument with Shehbaaz Badesha turned nearly physical.
The clash started over kitchen duties involving Amaal Mallik and Kunickaa Sadanand, but escalated quickly when Bajaj brought up respect, prompting some housemates to step in as the altercation escalated between Bajaj and Shehbaz.
Bigg Boss is strict about its no-violence rule
Bigg Boss is strict about its no-violence rule, and this incident was a clear line-crossing moment.
For viewers, it's another reminder that even small disagreements can spiral fast in the high-pressure Bigg Boss house.
Meanwhile, catch 'Bigg Boss 19' on Colors TV
The "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar" season keeps the drama coming, with surprise twists like the recent double elimination of Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek.
If you're into unpredictable reality TV, you can catch new episodes daily on JioCinema and Colors TV.