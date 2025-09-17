Abhishek Bajaj reportedly evicted from 'Bigg Boss 19' over fight Entertainment Sep 17, 2025

Abhishek Bajaj is reported to have been evicted from Bigg Boss 19 after a heated argument with Shehbaaz Badesha turned nearly physical.

The clash started over kitchen duties involving Amaal Mallik and Kunickaa Sadanand, but escalated quickly when Bajaj brought up respect, prompting some housemates to step in as the altercation escalated between Bajaj and Shehbaz.