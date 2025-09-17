Next Article
Box office collection: Sivakarthikeyan-Murugadoss's 'Madharasi' struggles to impress
Entertainment
"Madharasi," the latest Tamil film starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by AR Murugadoss, came out swinging with a strong first weekend—earning ₹13.65cr on day one and over ₹37cr by Sunday.
But after that, things cooled off fast, with collections dropping sharply from Monday.
'Madharasi' fails to excite audiences
Even with a lineup featuring Biju Menon, Vikranth, Prem Kumar, and Monisha Vijay alongside Sivakarthikeyan, the film hasn't managed to keep audiences hooked.
By Day 12 in India, "Madharasi" reached ₹58.7cr but still hasn't crossed the ₹60cr mark—a letdown considering all the hype around this star-studded team-up.