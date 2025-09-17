Box office collection: Sivakarthikeyan-Murugadoss's 'Madharasi' struggles to impress Entertainment Sep 17, 2025

"Madharasi," the latest Tamil film starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by AR Murugadoss, came out swinging with a strong first weekend—earning ₹13.65cr on day one and over ₹37cr by Sunday.

But after that, things cooled off fast, with collections dropping sharply from Monday.