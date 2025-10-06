Abhishek Banerjee's 'Stolen' bags 2 Asian Academy nominations

Set in rural India, Stolen features Banerjee, Shubham Vardhan, and Mia Maelzer. The story follows two brothers on a mission to help a woman rescue her kidnapped child. "It's not easy to stand by a film like this. It's not a big-budget spectacle or a formulaic drama but that was the reason we wanted to do it," said Banerjee, reflecting on the AACA nominations.

Director's praise

Banerjee lauded Tejpal for his sensitive handling of the narrative. "Karan brought sensitivity to the subject. He never treated it like just another thriller; he wanted it to be honest and human," said Banerjee. "It takes courage for a debut director to stick to his vision the way Karan did." Stolen will compete with Lembayung (Indonesia), Bullet Train Explosion (Japan), and Though Dead, Still Alive (Taiwan) in the Best Feature Film (Fiction) category.