Why Arshad Warsi was cast in 'Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?'
What's the story
Abhishek Dogra's upcoming film Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? is set to hit theaters on Friday. The dark comedy, originally titled Jeevan Bheema Yojana, features Arshad Warsi in his first double role, playing two contrasting characters named Jeevan and Bheema. In an interview with Times Now, Dogra revealed that he chose Warsi for his versatility and ability to seamlessly transition between comedy, emotion, and drama.
Casting insights
'We needed someone who could look desperate, innocent...'
Dogra said, "We all know how versatile Arshad is as an actor. He can make you laugh, cry and even think about serious subjects. A double role demands all of those facets."
"We needed someone who could look desperate, innocent, simple and cunning, sometimes all at once. More importantly, we needed an actor who could keep the audience constantly guessing about the two identities."
Character evolution
How Warsi shaped Jeevan and Bheema
Dogra elaborated on Warsi's role in shaping the characters.
He said, "Arshad is like a rainbow - he fills the film with every color. He brought his own understanding and interpretation to the characters, and that made the two identities even more interesting to explore."
The director added that Warsi's performance added depth to Jeevan and Bheema, allowing their characters to develop in unexpected ways.
Ensemble appreciation
Dogra on choosing a diverse cast
In addition to Warsi, Dogra also praised the film's ensemble cast, including Sanjeeda Shaikh, Vijay Raaz, Pooja Chopra, and Brijendra Kala. He emphasized that their diverse backgrounds added depth to the story.
"The answer is actually in the question - diversity. That's precisely what we were looking for," he said when asked about his choice of a diverse cast.
Film focus
Why diversity was important for the film
Dogra explained that the film is not just about a hero and heroine, but also about the people around them who gradually become villains in their lives.
He said, "In this world, the situation itself becomes the biggest factor."
In the movie, Warsi plays a debt-ridden common man named Jeevan whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets his dangerous lookalike, Bheema.