'Goddess Laxmi has arrived': Abhishek Pathak-Shivaleeka Oberoi welcome baby girl

Abhishek Pathak, the director of Drishyam 2, and his wife, actor Shivaleeka Oberoi, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple took to social media to share the news with a heartfelt post that read: "In a moment, our hearts found a whole new meaning! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our precious baby girl." Congratulations to the new parents!

Details 'Our little goddess Laxmi has arrived' The couple further wrote, "Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived on an auspicious day. A blessing in its purest form. (sic)" The news was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues in the film industry. Actor Ishita Dutta commented, "Congratulations," while Aahana Kumra added, "Aww!! Congratulations @shivaleekaoberoi and @abhishekpathakk."

Pregnancy announcement Announcement of their 1st pregnancy last year Last December, the couple announced their first pregnancy with an adorable Instagram post. The post featured a cozy picture of them hugging each other, with Oberoi holding a pair of tiny knitted socks. Another image showed them standing in front of a Christmas tree, holding an ornament that read "Baby Pathak arriving *2026*."

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