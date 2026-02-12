Abishan Jeevinth announces new film with Soundarya Rajinikanth
Entertainment
Abishan Jeevinth just announced a new big-budget movie with producers Soundarya Rajinikanth and Magesh Raj Pasilian, right after his romantic drama With Love became a box office hit—earning over ₹12cr and covering its costs in just five days.
'With Love' marks Anaswara's Tamil lead debut
With Love marked Anaswara Rajan's Tamil lead debut alongside Jeevinth, and even caught the attention of superstar Rajinikanth, who called Jeevinth a "hero" and encouraged him to keep acting.
Jeevinth credits Soundarya's support for his confidence boost, and he hinted at more projects with her soon.
For fans of fresh talent and big collaborations, this is one to watch!