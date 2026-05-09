Ables earned $28.50 in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Matthew Ables, a first-time extra in The Devil Wears Prada 2, has gone viral for sharing how he worked 15 hours in two roles but took home just $28.50 after buying a $210 suit for both scenes.
His video has racked up 18 million views since the film dropped on May 1, 2026.
Ables spotted Streep, played Manhattan roles
Ables landed his extra gigs after spotting Meryl Streep filming in Manhattan and ended up playing both a Met Gala paparazzo and a frustrated Central Park pedestrian.
Outdoor scenes were tricky, with real New Yorkers constantly walking into shots.
Late night Met Gala shoots
Filming the Met Gala scenes at the American Museum of Natural History meant about 25 takes and working until 3am with breaks among dinosaur fossils.
Ables also gave props to the crew for their dedication, cleaning up after hundreds of extras to keep everything looking perfect.