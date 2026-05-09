Ables earned $28.50 in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Entertainment May 09, 2026

Matthew Ables, a first-time extra in The Devil Wears Prada 2, has gone viral for sharing how he worked 15 hours in two roles but took home just $28.50 after buying a $210 suit for both scenes.

His video has racked up 18 million views since the film dropped on May 1, 2026.