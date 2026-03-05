Paris Hilton to star in Amazon's holiday comedy
What's the story
Entrepreneur Paris Hilton is set to star in the upcoming holiday comedy Clashing Through the Snow. The Amazon MGM Studios film also stars Christopher Briney, Michelle Randolph, and Lukas Gage. Directed by Carlson Young, the movie is being described as a modern-day version of Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
Role specifics
More about the film and Hilton's role
In Clashing Through the Snow, Hilton will play a stylized version of herself. The film is being produced by Wonderland Sound and Vision partners McG and Mary Viola, with Lena Roklin from Luber Roklin Entertainment also on board as a producer. Kyle Luker from Industry Entertainment will serve as an executive producer alongside Oscar-winning writer-director Ari Sandel.
Career highlights
Hilton's recent documentary 'Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir'
Hilton, who is the CEO of 11:11 Media, has also been involved in various other projects. Earlier this year, her documentary Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir was released. The film documented her journey from creating a debut album to her latest work. It is the final part of a personal trilogy that began with the 2020 documentary This Is Paris and continued with her New York Times bestselling memoir Paris: The Memoir.