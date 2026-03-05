Paris Hilton to star in Amazon's holiday comedy 

In Clashing Through the Snow, Hilton will play a stylized version of herself. The film is being produced by Wonderland Sound and Vision partners McG and Mary Viola, with Lena Roklin from Luber Roklin Entertainment also on board as a producer. Kyle Luker from Industry Entertainment will serve as an executive producer alongside Oscar-winning writer-director Ari Sandel.

Career highlights

Hilton's recent documentary 'Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir'

Hilton, who is the CEO of 11:11 Media, has also been involved in various other projects. Earlier this year, her documentary Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir was released. The film documented her journey from creating a debut album to her latest work. It is the final part of a personal trilogy that began with the 2020 documentary This Is Paris and continued with her New York Times bestselling memoir Paris: The Memoir.