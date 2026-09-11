Abraham to begin London shoot for Dasgupta thriller this September
Entertainment
John Abraham is gearing up to star in a yet-untitled thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, with filming set to kick off in London this September.
Details about his role are still under wraps, but sources say John's role will push him both physically and emotionally.
Abraham transforms for 'Maria IPS'
Besides the upcoming thriller, John is also busy with Maria IPS, where he plays police officer Rakesh Maria at different stages of life.
He's gone through major physical changes for the part, bulking up for younger Maria and slimming down for the older version.
With these demanding roles, John keeps proving he's all about challenging himself as an actor.
Stay tuned for more on Dasgupta's London project as filming gets underway.